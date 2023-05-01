UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-General To Meet With Special Envoys For Afghanistan In Doha

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will start two-day talks with special envoys for Afghanistan from different countries in Doha on Monday.

The consultations will be devoted to the work on a universal approach to dealing with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), currently heading the government in Afghanistan.

Special envoys and Guterres will discuss the internal situation in Afghanistan, including the human rights situation in the country. Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov will present Moscow's position during the negotiations.

More Stories From World

