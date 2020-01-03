UN Secretary-General to Provide 2020 Priorities at Presser on January 20 - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will provide his priorities for the year of 2020 during a press conference on January 20, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Friday.

"The Secretary General does expect to have a press conference this month where he will talk about his priorities with this year and we expect it will happen on January 20," Haq said during the press briefing.

He reminded that Guterres talked about priorities in his New Year's video message. However, Haq added, that recent events in the middle East can change priorities "in a moment."

"Obviously we hope for a peaceful and negotiated solution to the crisis we face in the year," he said, meaning the killing of the Iran's top commander Qasem Soleimani by the US strike.