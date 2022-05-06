UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-General To Visit Moldova On May 9-10 - Moldovan President's Office

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will pay an official visit to Moldova to meet with the country's authorities on May 9-10, Moldovan President Maia Sandu's office told Sputnik on Friday.

"Guterres will make an official visit to Moldova and will meet with Sandu on Monday," the office said.

The UN office in Moldova said that the visit will last two days. The agenda also includes a meeting with Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita and a visit to a temporary accommodation center for Ukrainian refugees.

