UN Secretary General Under Immense Pressure From Western Countries - Polyanskiy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is under immense pressure from Western countries, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The special military operation in Ukraine has clearly demonstrated the long-standing problem of the UN Secretariat and the organization of its system," Polyanskiy said, answering a question about how he assesses the position of the UN Secretary General and the organization's structures as a whole regarding the Ukrainian crisis.

According to the diplomat, there is a dominance of Western states representatives "in the leadership of international officials.

"

"In this regard, the UN Secretary General is under immense pressure from Western countries, which, in addition to promoting their unbalanced agenda through their representatives, do not hesitate to put pressure on the Secretariat, including through the Secretary General, with their voluntary contributions, the volumes of which are comparable to mandatory," Polyanskiy said.

The diplomat pointed out that Russia and most developing countries have been struggling with this problem for a long time, but progress is slow, and the geographical distribution of posts is related to the size of contributions "and there are no quick solutions to be found here."

