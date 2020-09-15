UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organization (WHO) in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pandemic.

This summer, the United States formally notified Guterres of its intention to withdraw from the WHO in July 2021, after repeatedly criticizing the organization's pandemic response. Earlier in September, US Department of State spokeswoman Mortan Ortagus expressed the belief that the WHO "failed badly" not only regarding the coronavirus, but in its response to other health crises in the recent decades. Ortagus slammed the WHO for declining to adopt reforms and failing to demonstrate its "independence from the Chinese Communist Party.

"I appeal to all Member States to support each other and the United Nations system in confronting the challenges of our time, including in combating the current health crisis. I have made it clear that WHO needs the support of Member States at this crucial time of dealing with COVID-19," Guterres said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic back in March. According to the latest data of the organization, over 28.9 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally, with the death toll exceeding 922,000.