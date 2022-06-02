UN Secretary-General Urges Malian Authorities to Investigate Recent Attack on Peacekeepers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the Malian authorities to investigate Wednesday's attack on a logistics convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and to identify the perpetrators so that they can be brought to justice, a spokesman for Guterres said.

On Wednesday, one MINUSMA peacekeeper was killed and three others were injured as a result of the attack on the logistic convoy near the city of Kidal in the country's north-east.

"The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly," the spokesman said in a statement released on Wednesday.

In addition, Guterres strongly condemned the attack, expressed his sincere condolences to relatives of the victim and people of Jordan, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

MINUSMA has been operating in Mali since 2013, when the UN Security Council decided that political stability in Mali after a 2012 armed conflict between government forces, separatists and Islamist groups required international intervention. Since its formation, MINUSMA has registered over 200 fatalities, which is one of the highest rates among the UN peacekeeping missions.