UN Secretary-General Urges World Leaders to Boost Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on world leaders to build up humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan that is on the brink of a catastrophe following the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover.

"For far too many around the world, peace and stability remain a distant dream. In Afghanistan, where we must boost humanitarian assistance and defend human rights, especially of women and girls," Guterres said during his address at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.