UN Secretary-General Urges Yemeni Parties to Cease Violence Amid Clashes in Aden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Yemeni parties so stop fighting amid violence in the city of Aden, where the country's internationally-recognized authorizes currently seat.

The Yemeni conflict between the government and the rebel Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2015. However, this week, separatists supporting the Southern Transitional Council engaged in clashes with pro-government forces.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the violent clashes in Aden over the past several days, including in the vicinity of the Presidential Palace and the international airport. He urges the parties to cease hostilities and to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law," the statement, published on the UN website late on Friday, read.

Guterres continued by urging Yemeni conflicting parties to begin inclusive peace talks.

The secretary-general insisted that only a political solution to the Yemeni conflict could bring peace to the country.

Earlier on Saturday, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources, that at least 30 people were killed during clashes inside a camp of security forces of the presidential palace in Aden.

Moreover, the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said at least 75 people had been injured since Thursday night amid the clashes, when began on Wednesday.