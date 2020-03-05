UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply worried about the situation on the border between Greece and Turkey, where Greek security forces used tear gas and force against migrants and opened fire at them, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the situation on the border," Dujarric told reporters. "It is important that rights and dignity be respected."

Dujarric said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is "in the lead" on the situation concerning the wave of migrants entering Europe from Turkey and continues to follow the developments closely.

On Friday, Turkey said it would no longer be able to restrain the flow of migrants and refugees and opened its borders. Some 130,000 migrants flocked to Greece and have expressed desire to proceed to other EU countries like Germany.

The Greek authorities deployed special police to prevent demonstrators from stopping migrants enter Greece and arrested more than 200 people.

The authorities also said they are building a migrant camp in the north of Greece close to Macedonia.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said his government will resolutely not permit migrants enter and called for supporting the borders of Macedonia and Serbia should the migrants proceed further north from Greece. However, the US- an EU-installed government in Macedonia had agreed to let any migrants transit through the country.

If Hungary does not let the migrants proceed, and Greece does not let them back on its territory, many of the migrants may likely remain in Macedonia and Serbia.

Under the 2016 agreement between Turkey and the European Union, the former promised to stem the flow of migrants into the bloc, while Brussels pledged to provide funds to help Turkey care for the refugees. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly made known his dissatisfaction with the European Union not doing enough to fulfill its obligations to assist Turkey as greed.