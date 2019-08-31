UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary General Visits DRC To Express International Solidarity Amid Ebola Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 07:05 PM

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived on Saturday at the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), plagued by the Ebola virus, with a three-day visit to demonstrate international solidarity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived on Saturday at the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), plagued by the Ebola virus, with a three-day visit to demonstrate international solidarity.

On August 1, 2018, the Congolese Health Ministry declared an Ebola outbreak in eastern North Kivu Province. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of August 28, the total number of dead has exceeded 2000 people.

"There is measles, malaria, cholera [in the DRC] and now terrible tragedy that is Ebola. We stand wholeheartedly with the Congolese authorities and the people of the DRC in trying to respond to all these challenges. I confirm that this visit is a visit of solidarity," the secretary general said, quoted by Actualite news site.

Guterres has arrived at the city of Goma, in North Kivu Province, where he will meet with Ebola survivors and doctors. He will then visit the city of Beni, which is currently a hotbed of the virus, and the capital city of Kinshasa.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the World Health Organization to have a 50-percent fatality rate. Ebola is named after the DRC's Ebola River, which is near where the virus was discovered by Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot and his team in 1976.

The most severe Ebola outbreak took place in West Africa from 2013-2016, resulting in the death of more than 11,000 people.

Your Thoughts and Comments

