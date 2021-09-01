UN Secretary-General Warns Humanitarian Catastrophe Looms in Afghanistan - Statement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned of looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the last US troops left the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned of looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the last US troops left the country.

"On the day Afghanistan enters a new phase I want to express my grave concern at the deepening humanitarian and economic crisis in the country and the threat of basic services collapsing completely," Guterres said in a statement.

"People are losing access to basic goods and services every day. A humanitarian catastrophe looms."

Guterres called on all UN member states to step up their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and help ensure aid workers inside the country have the access and security they need to operate.