UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-General Warns Humanitarian Catastrophe Looms In Afghanistan - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:33 AM

UN Secretary-General Warns Humanitarian Catastrophe Looms in Afghanistan - Statement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned of looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the last US troops left the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned of looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the last US troops left the country.

"On the day Afghanistan enters a new phase I want to express my grave concern at the deepening humanitarian and economic crisis in the country and the threat of basic services collapsing completely," Guterres said in a statement.

"People are losing access to basic goods and services every day. A humanitarian catastrophe looms."

Guterres called on all UN member states to step up their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and help ensure aid workers inside the country have the access and security they need to operate.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations All

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

35 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 53 lives, 1839 new cases reported ..

COVID-19 claims 53 lives, 1839 new cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Crowds Celebrate End of US Military Era in Afghani ..

Crowds Celebrate End of US Military Era in Afghanistan's Kandahar

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparat ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparations in full swing to receive ..

2 hours ago
 Need for gearing up dengue surveillance stressed

Need for gearing up dengue surveillance stressed

2 minutes ago
 Doctors call off strike on assurance of Dr. Rubaba ..

Doctors call off strike on assurance of Dr. Rubaba Buledi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.