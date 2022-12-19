UN Secretary-General Warns of Risk of Losing JCPOA Deal With Iran

A return to the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), negotiated to curb Iran's nuclear program, is at risk of failing amid stalled talks, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) A return to the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), negotiated to curb Iran's nuclear program, is at risk of failing amid stalled talks, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"I have always believed that the JCPOA was a remarkable diplomatic achievement. I was very frustrated when the JCPOA was put into question, and we will do everything we can ... to make sure that the JCPOA is not lost," Guterres said during an end-of-year press conference.

"We are, at the present moment, in serious risk of losing the JCPOA."

Losing the JCPOA would be a negative factor for peace and stability in the region, Guterres added.

Iran, Germany and the five permanent UN Security Council members negotiated the JCPOA in 2015. The United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under the Trump administration, causing Iran to suspend the deal. The Biden administration has since pursued a return to the deal, although talks have stalled between the parties.