UN Secretary General Welcomes Agreement Between Venezuela Govt., Opposition - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomes the agreement reached between the Venezuelan government and opposition, United Nations spokesperson Stephan Dujarric said on Monday.

The Venezuelan government and opposition on Friday launched negotiations in Mexico City that are mediated by Norway.

"The Secretary General welcomes the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unitary platform of Venezuela for the start of the comprehensive negotiating process and encourages them to fully commit to inclusive and meaningful dialogue with full respect for human rights, Dujarric said during a press briefing.