UN Secretary General Welcomes Agreement of All Parties to Continue Grain Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed on Thursday the agreement by all parties to continue the grain deal.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the grain deal would be extended for another 120 days. However, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik that no decision had been made yet, adding that it is expected later on Thursday.

"I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine," Guterres said in a statement.

The UN is committed to supporting the grain deal's Joint Coordination Centre "so that this vital supply line continues to function smoothly," the head added.

"The United Nations is also fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation. Both agreements signed in Istanbul three months ago are essential to bring down the prices of food and fertilizer and avoid a global food crisis," the statement read.

The initiative also demonstrates "the importance of discreet diplomacy in the context of finding multilateral solutions," he said.