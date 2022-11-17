UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary General Welcomes Agreement Of All Parties To Continue Grain Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 01:10 PM

UN Secretary General Welcomes Agreement of All Parties to Continue Grain Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed on Thursday the agreement by all parties to continue the grain deal.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the grain deal would be extended for another 120 days. However, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik that no decision had been made yet, adding that it is expected later on Thursday.

"I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine," Guterres said in a statement.

The UN is committed to supporting the grain deal's Joint Coordination Centre "so that this vital supply line continues to function smoothly," the head added.

"The United Nations is also fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation. Both agreements signed in Istanbul three months ago are essential to bring down the prices of food and fertilizer and avoid a global food crisis," the statement read.

The initiative also demonstrates "the importance of discreet diplomacy in the context of finding multilateral solutions," he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Istanbul All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

17 minutes ago
 PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate y ..

PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate youth in finding employment: PI ..

20 minutes ago
 US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakist ..

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

1 hour ago
 President vows to completely wipe out menace of te ..

President vows to completely wipe out menace of terrorism

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.