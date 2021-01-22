UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Secretary-General Welcomes Entry Into Force Of Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:01 PM

UN Secretary-General Welcomes Entry Into Force of Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and praised countries that ratified the deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and praised countries that ratified the deal.

The TPNW, signed by 86 countries after being adopted in 2017 and ratified by 51 nations, enters into force on Friday. The TPNW bans signatories from the development, production, testing, acquisition or transfer of nuclear weapons. All five permanent members of the UN Security Council oppose the pact, expressing fear it will undermine the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"The Secretary-General commends the States that have ratified the Treaty and welcomes the instrumental role of civil society in advancing the TPNW's negotiation and entry into force.

The survivors of nuclear explosions and nuclear tests offered tragic testimonies and were a moral force behind the Treaty. Entry into force is a tribute to their enduring advocacy," Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson of the UN secretary-general, said in a statement.

According to the statement, Guterres looks forward to carrying out functions assigned by the treaty including preparation for the first meeting of signatory states.

Under the NPT, which entered into force in 1970 and includes 190 states, the nuclear powers are supposed to pursue general and complete disarmament. The NPT also requires non-nuclear-weapon states to forego developing or acquiring nuclear weapons.

Related Topics

United Nations Civil Society Nuclear 2017 Moral All From

Recent Stories

Nida Dar optimistic about Pakistan women fightback

19 minutes ago

Hungary, Russia Sign Agreement on Sputnik V Corona ..

1 minute ago

27 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospita ..

1 minute ago

Finland Seeking to Improve Exchange of Data Bases ..

2 minutes ago

'James Bond' stuntman Remy Julienne dies from coro ..

2 minutes ago

Navalny allies face jail ahead of weekend protests ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.