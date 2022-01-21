UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 06:40 AM

UN Secretary-General Welcomes General Assembly's Resolution Against Denial of Holocaust

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the adoption of the UN General Assembly's resolution condemning any denial of the Holocaust.

On Thursday, the General Assembly adopted the resolution without a vote. The resolution "rejects and condemns without any reservation any denial of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in part.

"

"We can never let down our guard in the face of increasing attempts to deny, distort or minimize the Holocaust. I welcome today's adoption of the #UNGA resolution to condemn and actively combat Holocaust denial. We will never forget," Guterres wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

The Holocaust, or the Shoah, is the genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany and its satellites since the late 1930s until 1945, which left around 6 million Jews dead.

