UN Secretary-General Welcomes New General Election Law in Bolivia - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the adoption of the law on the new supreme electoral tribunal in Bolivia, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez signed the law on the exceptional and transitory regime for the general elections. Adopted by both chambers of the country's parliament, the legislation nullifies the result of the October 2019 election and sets the procedure and the maximum period for holding a new presidential election in Bolivia to be 140 days. The lawmakers took an extra 20 days to elect the leadership of the supreme electoral tribunal, which serves as the election commission.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the positive developments announced this weekend towards a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis in Bolivia. He welcomes the unanimous adoption of legislation to establish a new Supreme Electoral Tribunal that will call for the holding of general elections at the earliest possible opportunity," the statement read.

The spokesman stressed that such development demonstrated a strong political will to end the crisis in the country, however, additional steps were required to consolidate these achievements and prevent further violence.

In particular, Dujarric noted, Bolivia should refrain from the rhetoric of intolerance, strive to expand cooperation between all political forces and restore confidence among all those who suffered from the violent events during the past month.

"The Secretary-General strongly urges the pursuit of peaceful and constructive dialogue. His Personal Envoy will continue to work with the facilitators to support efforts in this regard," the UN official said.

The violence has intensified since the ouster of President Evo Morales who was forced to resign and flee the country earlier this month.

Since the October 20 national election, which Morales and his party won, more than 30 people have been reported killed in violent clashes around Bolivia.