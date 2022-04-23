UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-General Will Visit Ukraine On April 28, Meet With Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ukraine on April 28 where he will meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the UN press service said.

"The Secretary-General will visit Ukraine next week.

He will have a working meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and will be received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 April. He will also meet with staff of UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine," the press service said in a statement.

