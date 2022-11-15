UN Secretary-General Would Like to Meet With Lavrov During G20 Summit - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would like to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia, and has not yet scheduled a meeting with US president Joe Biden as the schedule is being worked out, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"The schedule is being worked out with different meetings. We will see which ones he can make," Haq said during a press briefing. "The Secretary-General, in fact, told the press earlier today, just a couple of hours ago, that he hopes to meet with Foreign Minister Lavrov, while they are in Bali."

The meeting with Lavrov has not been scheduled yet, but the UN Secretary-General certainly would like it to materialize, Haq added.