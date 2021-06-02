(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy on Afghanistan Jean Arnault will soon travel to the region in the wake of the escalating violence there, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We are continuing to engage with relevant parties. Jean Arnault... is increasing his engagement, and we expect him to travel to the region soon," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The spokesman said in the eastern Langham province, heavy fighting and airstrikes have continued from last week, impacting nearly all districts.

The conflict has further been spreading into neighboring Nuristan and Nangarhar provinces, forcing more than 10,500 people to flee their homes.

"We urge the parties to the conflict to better protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including of course schools and hospitals, which have sadly been targeted all too often," Dujarric said.

According to the United Nations, almost 260,000 people have been displaced by the conflict in Afghanistan and some 5 million people have been in protracted displacement since 2012.