UN Secretary-General's Talks With Blinken To Include Range Of US-UN Issues - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 11:05 PM

The meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set for Thursday will include a variety of issues related to US-UN relations, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said

"There will be a range of issues discussed. Obviously any issues of mutual concern and US-UN relations are expected to come up and we will try to provide some details " Haq said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

According to the United Nations, Guterres' meeting has been scheduled for some time and is unrelated to the recent visit of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the world body headquarters in New York.

The Ukrainian crisis will also likely be discussed as will the United States not issuing visas to Russian journalists - and others - covering Lavrov's visit.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said Lavrov and most members of the Russian delegation, with the exception of journalists, received US visas on the eve of the foreign minister's visit to New York to participate in UN Security Council meetings, and the confirmation of entry was significantly delayed.

