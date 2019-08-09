UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Addresses Latest Astana-Talks On Syria - Russia's Deputy Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:25 PM

The UN Security Council discussed behind the closed doors the recent high-level Astana-13 talks on Syria, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polynaskiy said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The UN Security Council discussed behind the closed doors the recent high-level Astana-13 talks on Syria, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polynaskiy said on Friday.

"A meeting to discuss the latest round of talks in [the Kazakh capital] Nur-Sultan took place today," Polyanskiy told reporters.

Polyanksiy noted that UN Security Council members were briefed on the outcome of the discussions.

"Russia has nothing to conceal and we welcome the interest demonstrated to the Astana-format," Polyanksiy said.

On August 2, a new round of talks on the Syria conflict settlement concluded without reaching any comprehensive agreements. However, two compromises were reached during the talks: Syria's Constitutional Committee could be formed by September and the long-discussed truce in the province of Idlib entered into force.

The settlement process for the Syrian conflict has been discussed on a number of international platforms, such as those in Geneva and Nur-Sultan, which convene regularly, as well as in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

