UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Affirming Lasting Ceasefire in Libya

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Libya cementing the conclusions of the Berlin conference and the need for a lasting ceasefire in the country.

A total of 14 member states supported the draft on Wednesday, while Russia abstained from voting.

According to a diplomatic source, Russia was opposed to the mentioning of mercenaries in the document. The final version of the draft, seen by Sputnik, expresses concern over the growing involvement of professional foreign soldiers in Libya.