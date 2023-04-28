UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Condemning Taliban For Banning Women Working In NGOs

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 02:40 AM

UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Condemning Taliban For Banning Women Working in NGOs

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The United Nations Security Council on Thursday adopted a resolution condemning the Taliban for banning Afghan women from working for NGOs, including the UN, and called on the Taliban to lift the policies.

The resolution expresses "deep concern that the recent decision by the Taliban to ban Afghan women from working for the United Nations in Afghanistan, in addition to the earlier restrictions that banned Afghan women from working for international and national non-governmental organizations, will negatively and severely impact United Nations operations in the country.

"

The resolution also calls "for the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, calls upon the Taliban to swiftly reverse the policies and practices that restrict the enjoyment by women and girls of their human rights and fundamental freedoms..."

The United Nations has had a long-term presence in Afghanistan. The UNAMA was launched in 2002 and is the UN's special political mission tasked with assisting the people of Afghanistan. After the Taliban came to power in August 2021, the UNAMA stayed in the country to continue its work.

