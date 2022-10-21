UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Imposing Sanctions On Haitian Criminal Groups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 07:26 PM

UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Imposing Sanctions on Haitian Criminal Groups

The UN Security Council voted unanimously on Friday to adopt a resolution to impose sanctions for at least a year against the leader of the federation of criminal groups in Haiti, Jimmy Cherizier, as well as against those who threaten the country's security

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The UN Security Council voted unanimously on Friday to adopt a resolution to impose sanctions for at least a year against the leader of the federation of criminal groups in Haiti, Jimmy Cherizier, as well as against those who threaten the country's security.

A list of persons subject to restrictive measures will be determined by a special committee, according to the resolution, which as drafted by the United States and Mexico. Sanctions include account freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes.

The resolution calls for an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti. The document calls on all political actors to engage in meaningful negotiations to overcome the current political stalemate in order to allow the holding of inclusive and fair elections as soon as the local security situation permits.

Haiti is experiencing a long-term socio-political crisis, which worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Over the past year, the inaction of the authorities has reportedly led to an unprecedented increase in the influence of the armed gangs that engage in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

At the beginning of October, the situation was complicated by the outbreak of cholera, which has already claimed the lives of 16 people, as of October 14.

The country's government has asked the international community to send troops to curb criminal activity. The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called for an armed action to help the Haitian people.

Related Topics

Resolution Kidnapping United Nations United States Mexico Haiti October Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

Latvian Prime Minister Urges EU to Work on Tribuna ..

Latvian Prime Minister Urges EU to Work on Tribunal to Try Russia for Actions in ..

40 seconds ago
 Armenia's Trade With EAEU Up 74% Year-on-Year - Pa ..

Armenia's Trade With EAEU Up 74% Year-on-Year - Pashinyan

41 seconds ago
 PTI MNA, his guard along with weapon arrested from ..

PTI MNA, his guard along with weapon arrested from Red Zone of Islamabad

43 seconds ago
 Court adjourns hearing of Rawalpindi Ring Road sca ..

Court adjourns hearing of Rawalpindi Ring Road scam till Oct 28

44 seconds ago
 Macron's Talks With Putin 'Not Easy' But Dialogue ..

Macron's Talks With Putin 'Not Easy' But Dialogue Crucial - French Foreign Minis ..

51 seconds ago
 PPP leader appreciates ECP decision to disqualify ..

PPP leader appreciates ECP decision to disqualify Imran Khan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.