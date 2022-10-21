UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Imposing Sanctions on Haitian Criminal Groups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The UN Security Council voted unanimously on Friday to adopt a resolution to impose sanctions for at least a year against the leader of the federation of criminal groups in Haiti, Jimmy Cherizier, as well as against those who threaten the country's security.

A list of persons subject to restrictive measures will be determined by a special committee, according to the resolution, which as drafted by the United States and Mexico. Sanctions include account freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes.

The resolution calls for an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti. The document calls on all political actors to engage in meaningful negotiations to overcome the current political stalemate in order to allow the holding of inclusive and fair elections as soon as the local security situation permits.

Haiti is experiencing a long-term socio-political crisis, which worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Over the past year, the inaction of the authorities has reportedly led to an unprecedented increase in the influence of the armed gangs that engage in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

At the beginning of October, the situation was complicated by the outbreak of cholera, which has already claimed the lives of 16 people, as of October 14.

The country's government has asked the international community to send troops to curb criminal activity. The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called for an armed action to help the Haitian people.