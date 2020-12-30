UN Security Council Adopts Resolution on IS, Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee Exemptions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution requesting the United Nations Monitoring Team to provide recommendations within nine months to the Sanctions Committee in order to determine whether an update to exemptions of its sanctions against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terror groups (banned in Russia) may be necessary.

"The Security Council requests the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team to study the basic and extraordinary exemptions procedures... and to provide recommendations, within nine months of the adoption of this resolution, to the Committee to determine whether or not updating those exemptions is required," the text of the resolution said on Tuesday.

The resolution expressed the UN Security Council's "gravest concern" about the presence, ideology and actions by the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, as well as the growing presence of their affiliates worldwide.

The resolution also stressed that sanctions are an important United Nations tool in maintaining and restoring international peace, security and in countering-terrorism.