UN Security Council Adopts Resolution to Secure US-Taliban Peace Deal - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The UN Security Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution endorsing the United States peace agreement with the Taliban, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations who presides with the Security Council during the month of March, Zhang Jun, said on Tuesday.

"The result of the voting is as follows: the draft resolution received 15 votes in favor.

The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously," Zhang, said.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in Doha. The agreement envisions complete US and NATO troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months and the start of the direct intra-Afghan negotiations on March 10. The peace deal also stipulates prisoner exchange between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban.