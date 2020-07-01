UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Urging Global Ceasefire Amid COVID-19 - Source

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution urging establishing a global ceasefire to focus on efforts to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The UN Security Council adopted a resolution urging establishing a global ceasefire to focus on efforts to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

"Yes, the resolution was adopted," the source said on Wednesday.

The resolution, sponsored by France and Tunisia, has been on the table since April because China and the United States could not agree on the role of the World Health Organization in combating the novel coronavirus, according to another diplomatic source.