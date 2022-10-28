UN Security Council Adopts Unanimously Resolution to Extend Libya Mission - President

The UN Security Council has adopted unanimously an extension of a United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for another 12 months, Gabon Ambassador to the world body Parfait Onanga-Anyanga said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The UN Security Council has adopted unanimously an extension of a United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for another 12 months, Gabon Ambassador to the world body Parfait Onanga-Anyanga said on Friday.

"The resolution has been adopted unanimously, with 15 members in favor," Onanga-Anyanga, who presides with the UN Security Council during the month of October, said.

Libya ceased to be a unified country in 2011, when US- and EU-supported Islamic extremists assassinated the country's leader Muammar Gaddafi. Last March, a transition government was voted in at a United Nations-backed gathering of Libyan delegates in Geneva in the hope that it would lead to holding general elections on December 24. However, the elections were delayed after the eligibility of a significant number of candidates was put under question.