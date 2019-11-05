UN Security Council Agrees to Keep EU Force in Bosnia for Another Year - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The UN Security Council unanimously agreed to support a resolution authorizing the deployment of the European Union Force Bosnia and Herzegovina (EUFOR) until November 2020, UK Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce said on Tuesday.

"The result of the voting is as follows: The draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously," Pierce, who presides with the UN Security Council in November, said.

The resolution stipulates that the situation in the Bosnia and Herzegovina - and the region - still represents a threat to international peace and security and decides to renew the EUFOR presence there until November 5, 2020.

The resolution authorizes member states acting through or in cooperation with the European Union "to establish for a further period of twelve months, starting from the date of the adoption of this resolution, a multinational stabilization force (Operation Althea)."

In December 2004, EUFOR replaced NATO's Stabilization Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina that was deployed to the country after the 1992-95 armed conflict there.