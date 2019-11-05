UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Agrees To Keep EU Force In Bosnia For Another Year - President

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:10 PM

UN Security Council Agrees to Keep EU Force in Bosnia for Another Year - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The UN Security Council unanimously agreed to support a resolution authorizing the deployment of the European Union Force Bosnia and Herzegovina (EUFOR) until November 2020, UK Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce said on Tuesday.

"The result of the voting is as follows: The draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously," Pierce, who presides with the UN Security Council in November, said.

The resolution stipulates that the situation in the Bosnia and Herzegovina - and the region - still represents a threat to international peace and security and decides to renew the EUFOR presence there until November 5, 2020.

The resolution authorizes member states acting through or in cooperation with the European Union "to establish for a further period of twelve months, starting from the date of the adoption of this resolution, a multinational stabilization force (Operation Althea)."

In December 2004, EUFOR replaced NATO's Stabilization Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina that was deployed to the country after the 1992-95 armed conflict there.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution United Nations European Union United Kingdom Bosnia And Herzegovina November December 2020 From

Recent Stories

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

1 hour ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

2 hours ago

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.