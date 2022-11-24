UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Anti-Terror Resolution Must Be Implemented Effectively - Russian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 01:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The United Nations resolution on countering terrorism must be implemented effectively given that the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and other terror groups are present in Afghanistan and are expanding in Central Asia, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the wold body Anna Evstigneeva said on Wednesday.

"We believe that it is particularly important to effectively implement the UN resolution on the anti-terrorist sanctions regime against ISIL (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda," Evstigneeva said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Russia sees an active presence of the Islamic State in Afghanistan and continuing expansion of jihadists in Central Asia, Evstigneeva added.

The Russian diplomat said a top priority will be to expand the UN Security Council sanctions regime to cover individuals and organizations that are members or linked to the Islamic State branch in Afghanistan.

On October 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin said international terrorist groups are trying to infiltrate the CIS countries and the level of danger from threats in the region is not decreasing. The spread of foreign mercenaries with combat experience also poses a threat to them, Putin added.

