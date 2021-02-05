UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Asks Guterres To Deploy Ceasefire Monitors To Libya - Letter

The UN Security Council requested the UN Secretary-General to swiftly set up and deploy a team to Libya to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire, a draft letter by the council's president, obtained by Sputnik, said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The UN Security Council requested the UN Secretary-General to swiftly set up and deploy a team to Libya to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire, a draft letter by the council's president, obtained by Sputnik, said on Thursday.

On December 31, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to the Security Council in which he proposed establishing a ceasefire monitoring mechanism within the UN Support Mission in Libya.

"The members of the Security Council request that you establish and deploy an advance team swiftly to Libya (security conditions and COVID-19 requirements permitting) as you propose in your interim report," the letter said.

In the letter, the Security Council said it expects no later than in 45 days the advance team to report on the preparations and practical proposals undertaken to deploy the mechanism, following coordination with the 5+5 Joint Military Commission.

According to the letter sent by Guterres in December, the international monitoring team will include civilians, former and serving soldiers and police, and will report to the Joint Military Commission, responsible for managing and overseeing the ceasefire.

On October 23, Libya's warring parties - the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) - signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during the United Nations-facilitated commission talks in Geneva.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered in 2011. The western part of the country is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern part is controlled by the LNA, headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

