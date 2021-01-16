UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Backs Guterres' Pick Kubis To Be Special Envoy For Libya - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 03:50 AM

UN Security Council Backs Guterres' Pick Kubis to Be Special Envoy for Libya - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The UN Security Council supported the appointment of Jan Kubis, the Special Coordinator for Lebanon, as the new Special Envoy for Libya, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"The Security Council had supported the appointment of Jan Kubis as Libya's Special Envoy," the source said on Friday.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to the UN Security Council in which he informed about the intention to appoint the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, Kubis, as Libya's Special Envoy. Kubis will succeed Acting Special Envoy Stephanie Williams, who has served since the resignation of Ghassan Salame in March.

