UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment Of Silence For Queen Elizabeth II

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 12:34 AM

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

The UN Security Council began their meeting on Thursday with a moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed earlier in the day

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The UN Security Council began their meeting on Thursday with a moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed earlier in the day.

France, as the current UNSC President, invited all the members before the agenda began to take a moment of silence to honor Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth's passing has been met with praise and remembrance of the longest-serving UK monarch by world leaders including US President Joe Biden and current UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

27 seconds ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

29 seconds ago
 Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to H ..

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

32 seconds ago
 Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

4 minutes ago
 US Issues New Iran-Related Sanctions on 1 Person, ..

US Issues New Iran-Related Sanctions on 1 Person, 4 Entities - Treasury Departme ..

4 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II on family life

Queen Elizabeth II on family life

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.