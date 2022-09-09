UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

The UN Security Council began their meeting on Thursday with a moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed earlier in the day

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The UN Security Council began their meeting on Thursday with a moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed earlier in the day.

France, as the current UNSC President, invited all the members before the agenda began to take a moment of silence to honor Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth's passing has been met with praise and remembrance of the longest-serving UK monarch by world leaders including US President Joe Biden and current UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.