UN Security Council 'Big Five' Summit Unlikely to Be Held Offline in September - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council are extremely unlikely to hold an offline summit in September, but a video conference could be held, and documents are being drafted anyway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"September is unlikely, we have already heard relevant statements. There are next to none chances ... due to the pandemic. Apart from this, talks in other formats remain on the agenda, everything is being coordinated, work is being done.

Anyway, prior to a summit, joint documents or one joint document should be coordinated successfully. This has not been finalized so far," Peskov told reporters, when asked when the summit could be held.

However, the summit could be held as a video conference, one cannot rule this out, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"This will depend on the leaders' decision. First, this is a big summit. Second, it depends on whether experts pave way successfully for top-level contacts," Peskov explained.