UN Security Council Calls For Ceasefire In Libya As Death Toll Rises - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

UN Security Council Calls for Ceasefire in Libya as Death Toll Rises - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) The UN Security Council said in a statement on Friday that it is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Libya's capital Tripoli amid the increase in the number of killed following an airstrike on the Tajoura migrant detention center.

"The members of the Security Council condemned the attack on the detention center near Tripoli on 2 July, which resulted in 56 people killed and over 130 injured. The members of the Security Council stressed the need for all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation and to commit to a ceasefire," the statement said.

The UN Security Council also urged all parties to the conflict in Libya to respect the arms embargo, abstain from undertaking any actions that would result in aggravating the situation and swiftly return to the United Nations-led political process.

Moreover, the UN Security Council expressed concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Libya and especially regarding the migrant detention centers.

The statement comes two days after the UN Security Council held an urgent meeting on the situation in Libya.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi by US-supported Islamic extremists in 2011, the country has been divided between two governments. The eastern part us controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the western part by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

In April, the LNA launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from the forces loyal to the GNA. The LNA has already taken under its control a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport.

