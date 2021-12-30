UN Security Council Calls for End of Violence in Myanmar After 35 People Killed

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The UN Security Council is calling for an immediate end of violence in Myanmar after 35 people, including two children, were killed by the country's military last week.

"The members of the Security Council condemned the reported killing of at least 35 people, including four children and two staff of Save the Children, in Kayah State on 24 December," UN Security Council President Abdou Abarry said in a statement on Wednesday. "They stressed the need to ensure accountability for this act.

Two staff members of the UK-based international non-governmental organization Save the Children were also killed in the attack.

The UN Security Council continues to support the people of Myanmar and a democratic transition in the country, Abarry said.

Human rights must be respected and there must be unimpeded humanitarian access into the country, Abarry added.

According to Save the Children, the Myanmar military attacked several vehicles in Kayah on Friday. At least 35 bodies, eight burned-out cars and five motorcycles were found at the scene, local media reported.

The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1 on the pretext that the National League for Democracy party, which was then in power, had rigged the November 2020 general elections. The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests that rocked the country from February-May 2021, resulting in more than 1,300 people killed in clashes with law enforcement officers.