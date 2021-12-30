UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Calls For End Of Violence In Myanmar After 35 People Killed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 05:10 AM

UN Security Council Calls for End of Violence in Myanmar After 35 People Killed

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The UN Security Council is calling for an immediate end of violence in Myanmar after 35 people, including two children, were killed by the country's military last week.

"The members of the Security Council condemned the reported killing of at least 35 people, including four children and two staff of Save the Children, in Kayah State on 24 December," UN Security Council President Abdou Abarry said in a statement on Wednesday. "They stressed the need to ensure accountability for this act.

Two staff members of the UK-based international non-governmental organization Save the Children were also killed in the attack.

The UN Security Council continues to support the people of Myanmar and a democratic transition in the country, Abarry said.

Human rights must be respected and there must be unimpeded humanitarian access into the country, Abarry added.

According to Save the Children, the Myanmar military attacked several vehicles in Kayah on Friday. At least 35 bodies, eight burned-out cars and five motorcycles were found at the scene, local media reported.

The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1 on the pretext that the National League for Democracy party, which was then in power, had rigged the November 2020 general elections. The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests that rocked the country from February-May 2021, resulting in more than 1,300 people killed in clashes with law enforcement officers.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Democracy Vehicles Myanmar February November December 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic ..

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago
 Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in ..

Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in Its Territory - UN Refugee Age ..

5 hours ago
 Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq ..

Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq: Prime Minister

5 hours ago
 Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln ..

Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln Funding to Support Business

5 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week i ..

US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week in Row on Year-End Fuel Ramp-Up ..

5 hours ago
 Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel res ..

Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel restriction from 7 countries

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.