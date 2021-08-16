UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Calls For End To Hostilities, Union Government In Afghanistan

UN Security Council Calls for End to Hostilities, Union Government in Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) released a press statement on Monday calling for an immediate end to hostilities and the formation of a united, inclusive government in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) released a press statement on Monday calling for an immediate end to hostilities and the formation of a united, inclusive government in Afghanistan.

"The members of the Security Council called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment, through inclusive negotiations, of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative," the UNSC said.

The statement added it also wants to see a constitutional order to resolve the authority crisis and stronger efforts to provide humanitarian assistance.

