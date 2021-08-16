UN Security Council Calls for End to Hostilities, Union Government in Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) released a press statement on Monday calling for an immediate end to hostilities and the formation of a united, inclusive government in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) released a press statement on Monday calling for an immediate end to hostilities and the formation of a united, inclusive government in Afghanistan.

"The members of the Security Council called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment, through inclusive negotiations, of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative," the UNSC said.

The statement added it also wants to see a constitutional order to resolve the authority crisis and stronger efforts to provide humanitarian assistance.