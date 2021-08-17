UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Calls For Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:22 AM

The UN Security Council on Monday issued a statement calling for an immediate end to hostilities in Afghanistan and the forming of a united, inclusive and representative government there

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The UN Security Council on Monday issued a statement calling for an immediate end to hostilities in Afghanistan and the forming of a united, inclusive and representative government there.

"The members of the Security Council called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment, through inclusive negotiations, of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative," the statement said.

The UN Security Council also said that it wants to see a constitutional order to resolve the crisis of authority in Afghanistan well as increased efforts to respect human rights and the obligations under international humanitarian law.

The UN Security Council also reaffirmed the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan to ensure that various radical groups are not using the country as a base from which to threaten or attack other countries.

Neither the Taliban nor any other Afghan group should support terrorists operating on their territory, the statement said.

