UN Security Council calls for humanitarian pauses in Gaza conflict for aid delivery

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in the relentless Israeli attacks on the Palestinian Gaza Strip for a "sufficient number of days" to allow humanitarian aid to the traumatized people.

The 15-member Council voted on the resolution, sponsored by Malta, with 12 members in favour, none against, and three countries abstaining, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The resolution also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.

It is the first time the Security Council spoke out on the deepening crisis in Gaza after failing in its last four attempts when the Council was stymied by the actions of veto-wielding countries.

A pause is generally considered less formal and shorter than a ceasefire, which has to be agreed by the warring parties. The United States has backed pauses, while Russia has pushed for a ceasefire.

Wednesday's resolution also does not condemn the actions of Hamas - a point of contention for Israel's ally, the United States, and Britain.

The council called "for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable ... the full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access."

The resolution adopted on Wednesday demands compliance with international law, specifically the protection of civilians, especially children. It also calls on all parties not to deprive civilians in Gaza of basic services and humanitarian aid needed for their survival, welcomes the initial, limited deliveries of aid but said much more was required.

U.N. Security Council resolutions are legally binding, but in practice, many parties, including Israel and India, choose to ignore the Council’s orders for action.

The Security Council, which has the responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, has been paralyzed since the war began by its internal divisions.

This is especially the case between China and Russia, which want an immediate cease-fire, and the United States, which has called for humanitarian pauses but objects to any mention of a cease-fire, which its close ally Israel strongly opposes.

The resolution calls for humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a “sufficient number of days” for unhindered access by the U.N., Red Cross and other aid groups to get water, electricity, fuel, food and medical supplies to all those in need. It says the pauses also should allow for the repair of essential infrastructure and enable urgent rescue and recovery efforts.

In the four previous tries for Security Council approval, a Brazil-drafted resolution was vetoed by the United States, a U.S.-drafted resolution was vetoed by Russia and China and two Russian-drafted resolutions failed to get the minimum “yes” votes.

After the fourth failure, frustrated Arab and Islamic nations turned to the 193-member General Assembly and succeeded in getting wide approval for a resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza meant to lead to a cessation of hostilities.

It was the first United Nations response to the war. But unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, though they are a barometer of world opinion.

The vote was 121-14 with 45 abstentions. Of the five veto-holding Security Council members, Russia, China and France voted in favor, the United States voted against and Britain abstained.

The General Assembly resolution was adopted on Oct. 27, and Israel agreed on Nov. 9 to four-hour pauses. But only very limited aid has been delivered to Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt, and a humanitarian catastrophe has been brewing.