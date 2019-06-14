UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Calls For Investigation Into Oman Gulf Incident - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:40 AM

UN Security Council Calls for Investigation into Oman Gulf Incident - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) UN Security Council (UNSC) President for the month Mansour Al-Otaibi at a press briefing called for a thorough probe into the attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

On Thursday, at the request of the United States, during closed consultations, the UNSC addressed the incident in the Gulf of Oman.

"It is a violation of international law, and it is a criminal act, and we would like to see investigation, thorough investigation, and we would like to know who was behind this incident," Al-Otaibi, who is also Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN, said after the consultations on Thursday.

He also said that all members of the UNSC condemned the attacks. When asked about who he thinks is responsible for the incident, the ambassador declined to comment.

Earlier on Thursday the two vessels, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were reportedly hit by explosions in Iran's territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman. However, the Omani border guard confirmed that only one tanker suffered an attack. The causes of the incident remain unknown. The incident in the Gulf of Oman has already resulted in a 4-percent increase in oil prices.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Iran Kuwait Oman Oil United States Border Criminals All

Recent Stories

Asian stocks struggle while oil stabilises, Hong K ..

8 minutes ago

Vietnam's first homegrown car to be delivered in d ..

8 minutes ago

11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Sports Festi ..

8 minutes ago

Belgian Socialist Party Rejects Coalition With Fle ..

8 minutes ago

Workers go on strike at Chuquicamata copper mine i ..

10 minutes ago

International experts for easy public accessibilit ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.