UN Security Council Calls for Investigation into Oman Gulf Incident - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) UN Security Council (UNSC) President for the month Mansour Al-Otaibi at a press briefing called for a thorough probe into the attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

On Thursday, at the request of the United States, during closed consultations, the UNSC addressed the incident in the Gulf of Oman.

"It is a violation of international law, and it is a criminal act, and we would like to see investigation, thorough investigation, and we would like to know who was behind this incident," Al-Otaibi, who is also Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN, said after the consultations on Thursday.

He also said that all members of the UNSC condemned the attacks. When asked about who he thinks is responsible for the incident, the ambassador declined to comment.

Earlier on Thursday the two vessels, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were reportedly hit by explosions in Iran's territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman. However, the Omani border guard confirmed that only one tanker suffered an attack. The causes of the incident remain unknown. The incident in the Gulf of Oman has already resulted in a 4-percent increase in oil prices.