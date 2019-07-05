UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Calls For Libya Ceasefire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:59 PM

UN Security Council calls for Libya ceasefire

The UN Security Council called Friday for a ceasefire in Libya and condemned an air strike on a migrant detention center near Tripoli that left scores dead

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The UN Security Council called Friday for a ceasefire in Libya and condemned an air strike on a migrant detention center near Tripoli that left scores dead.

The unanimous statement followed a closed-door council meeting on Wednesday during which US diplomats said they needed more time to consult with Washington on the proposed text.

Council members "stressed the need for all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation and to commit to a ceasefire," said the statement.

The strike late Tuesday on the Tajoura detention camp east of Tripoli killed 53 people and wounded 130.

The British-drafted text condemned the attack, called for a return to political talks and for full respect of the arms embargo on Libya.

The United Nations has called for an independent investigation to determine who was responsible for the strike on the center, which housed some 600 migrants, mainly from African countries.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed outrage over the attack and said the United Nations had shared the coordinates of the detention center with the warring sides to protect the civilians.

Libya's Government of National Accord has blamed rival Khalifa Haftar for the attack, but the military leader has denied involvement.

The World Health Organization said Friday that about 1,000 people have died since Haftar launched an offensive in April to seize Tripoli, seat of a UN-recognized government which is supported by various militias.

World powers have been divided about how to respond to Haftar's offensive, with the United States and Russia refusing to criticise the commander whose forces hold eastern Libya and much of the country's south.

Fighting has forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes and threatens to plunge Libya deeper into conflict.

The north African country has been in chaos, divided by rival administrations in Tripoli and the east, since the 2011 ouster of Moamer Kadhafi.

Related Topics

Dead Attack World United Nations Russia Washington Died Tripoli United States Libya April All From Government

Recent Stories

UN chief encouraged by Sudan power-sharing deal

2 minutes ago

Pakistan crush Bangladesh but fail to reach World ..

2 minutes ago

IOC lifts Kuwait suspension, clearing nation to co ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey appeals court acquits journalist Mehmet Alt ..

7 minutes ago

Barcelona hold talks with Atletico over Griezmann ..

7 minutes ago

IMF reaches agreement with Argentina to release $5 ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.