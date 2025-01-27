Open Menu

UN Security Council Calls For M23 To Stop Offensive In Eastern DR Congo, 'external Forces' Withdraw

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM

UN Security Council calls for M23 to stop offensive in eastern DR Congo, 'external forces' withdraw

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Security Council on Sunday demanded that Rwanda-backed M23 rebels stop their ongoing offensive and advance towards Goma, the largest city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and that "external forces" in the region immediately withdraw.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms ongoing advances by the M23 in North-Kivu, including the control of Masisi centre on 4 January 2025 and of Sake on 23 January 2025, and expressed serious concerns regarding imminent threats against Goma, which are putting hundreds of thousands of civilians at heightened risk," a press statement issued by the 1-member body said.

The council called for M23 to halt its offensive came just hours after the rebels said they had taken Goma following a lightning advance that has forced thousands of people to flee and fuelled concerns of a regional war. No official confirmation was immediately available here.

Earlier at the Security Council meeting, Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, said that Pakistan supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DR Congo and deplored any foreign intervention in its internal affairs.

"We call for the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from the territory of the DRC," he said.

The Council's statement urged Rwanda and the DRC to return to the dialogue process to achieve peace and address issues related to the presence of Rwanda Defence Forces in the eastern Congo and Congolese support for the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

In its statement, the Security Council "condemned the ongoing flagrant disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC, including the unauthorized presence in the Eastern DRC of external forces".

It did not explicitly name the external forces but demanded that they "withdraw immediately."

The Council further reiterated their condemnation of the systematic illicit exploitation of the natural resources in eastern DRC, noting that these actions fuel the conflict.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ

22 minutes ago
 Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violat ..

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Communi ..

UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global ..

ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

4 hours ago
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement ..

Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people

10 hours ago
 Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Pa ..

Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land

10 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

14 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

15 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

16 hours ago

More Stories From World