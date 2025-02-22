UN Security Council Calls For Rwandan Troops To Leave DRC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 09:50 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The United Nations Security Council condemned Rwanda for the first time Friday over its backing for a rebel offensive against the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, calling on Kigali to immediately withdraw its troops.
The M23 group, which is supported by some 4,000 Rwandan soldiers according to UN experts, now controls large swaths of eastern DRC, a region rich in natural resources. Its rapid advance has sent thousands fleeing the area and fueled fears of a regional conflagration.
The resolution, which "strongly condemns the ongoing offensive and advances of the M23 in North Kivu and South Kivu with the support of the Rwanda Defense Forces," was adopted unanimously.
It also "calls on the Rwanda Defense Forces to cease support to the M23 and immediately withdraw from DRC territory without preconditions."
The Security Council had previously called for an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" by all parties.
In an emergency session in late January, as the M23 pursued its offensive, the 15-member council limited itself to denouncing the "flagrant disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC," and called in a statement for the withdrawal of "external forces," without naming them.
Kinshasa dismissed that declaration as overly "vague."
Against that backdrop, France late last month launched negotiations aimed at resolving the crisis.
But those talks were slowed by the reluctance of the African countries holding rotating Security Council seats -- Algeria, Sierra Leone and Somalia -- to clearly single out Kigali, diplomatic sources said.
All three African members of the council backed the latest resolution on Friday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
More Stories From World
-
UN Security Council calls for Rwandan troops to leave DRC6 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested after stabbing at Berlin's Holocaust memorial6 minutes ago
-
'History will not forgive' failure to seal pandemic deal: WHO chief16 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga result26 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table26 minutes ago
-
'Super tough' Rublev in third Qatar final, faces Draper for title26 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Qatar Open results - collated8 hours ago
-
Court convicts preschool teacher of child-beating that shocked France8 hours ago
-
LA mayor sacks fire chief over handling of deadly blazes8 hours ago
-
Holders Spain stun Belgium with late comeback in women's Nations League8 hours ago
-
LA mayor sacks fire chief over handling of deadly blazes8 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Qatar Open results8 hours ago