UN Security Council calls for Rwandan troops to leave DRC

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The United Nations Security Council condemned Rwanda for the first time Friday over its backing for a rebel offensive against the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, calling on Kigali to immediately withdraw its troops.

The M23 group, which is supported by some 4,000 Rwandan soldiers according to UN experts, now controls large swaths of eastern DRC, a region rich in natural resources. Its rapid advance has sent thousands fleeing the area and fueled fears of a regional conflagration.

The resolution, which "strongly condemns the ongoing offensive and advances of the M23 in North Kivu and South Kivu with the support of the Rwanda Defense Forces," was adopted unanimously.

It also "calls on the Rwanda Defense Forces to cease support to the M23 and immediately withdraw from DRC territory without preconditions."

The Security Council had previously called for an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" by all parties.

In an emergency session in late January, as the M23 pursued its offensive, the 15-member council limited itself to denouncing the "flagrant disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC," and called in a statement for the withdrawal of "external forces," without naming them.

Kinshasa dismissed that declaration as overly "vague."

Against that backdrop, France late last month launched negotiations aimed at resolving the crisis.

But those talks were slowed by the reluctance of the African countries holding rotating Security Council seats -- Algeria, Sierra Leone and Somalia -- to clearly single out Kigali, diplomatic sources said.

All three African members of the council backed the latest resolution on Friday.