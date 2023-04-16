UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Calls On Conflicting Sides In Sudan To Stop Violence

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2023 | 07:40 AM

UN Security Council Calls on Conflicting Sides in Sudan to Stop Violence

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) The UN Security Council (UNSC) has called for an end to violence in Sudan and has urged the conflicting parties to cease hostilities.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.

"The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern over the military clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces and expressed their regret for the loss of lives and injuries, including amongst civilians," the UNSC said in a Saturday statement.

The UNSC stressed the importance of ensuring safe humanitarian access in Sudan amid the clashes.

"The members of the Security Council urged the parties to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm, and called on all actors to return to dialogue to resolve the current crisis in Sudan," the UNSC said.

A United Nations source told Sputnik earlier on Saturday that the UN Security Council was going to discuss the situation in Sudan on Monday; the talks will be held behind closed doors.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Twitter late on Saturday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had discussed the situation in Sudan with the conflicting sides, commander-in-chief of the Sudanese military Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF leader Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, as well as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki. Guterres called for an end to violence and a return to dialogue.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Twitter Merowe Khartoum Sudan All Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review situation in Sudan

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments i ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments in Sudan

5 hours ago
 Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in La ..

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of S ..

7 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relati ..

Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relations; regional &amp; internatio ..

8 hours ago
 Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s effort ..

Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s efforts to improve food security and ..

8 hours ago
 Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper coo ..

Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper cooperation with UAE in a variety ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.