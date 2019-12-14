UN Security Council Calls on Iraq Authorities to Probe Violence Against Protesters

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The Iraqi authorities should launch investigations into incidents regarding use of violence against peaceful demonstrators in anti-government protests, the UN Security Council said in a statement.

"The members of the Security Council acknowledged the right to peaceful assembly in Iraq and called for Iraqi authorities to promptly conduct transparent investigations into the violence against those demonstrating," the statement said on Friday.

The Security Council members expressed grave concern about the loss of life of those demonstrating and at the killing, maiming and arbitrary arrests of unarmed demonstrators, the statement said.

The members also noted their concern about the involvement of armed groups in extrajudicial killings and kidnappings of protesters and urged for maximum restraint and to avoid further violence and destruction of critical infrastructure, the statement added.

Iraq has been gripped by nation-wide protests since October, with demonstrators demanding the government resign. More than 400 people have been reportedly killed and about 15,000 more sustained injuries during the protests.