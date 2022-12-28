UN Security Council Calls on Taliban to Ensure Equal Participation of Women - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The UN Security Council issued a statement calling on the Taliban (under United Nations sanctions for terrorism) to reopen schools to women and girls in Afghanistan and allow their full their participation in society.

"The Security Council is deeply alarmed by reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities for women and girls, and reiterated its deep concern of the suspension of schools beyond the sixth grade, and its call for the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan," the statement said on Tuesday. "(The Security Council) called on the Taliban to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices, which represent increasing erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

"

The Security Council said it is also alarmed by the Taliban's ban on female employees from working in non-governmental and international organizations.

On Monday, UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan acting head Ramiz Alakbarov urged the Taliban to reverse its decision to prohibit Afghan women from working in non-governmental and international organizations.

On Saturday, Afghan media reported that the Taliban government ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of their female employees until further notice.

The Afghan Education Ministry said earlier on Tuesday that the Taliban also ordered the suspension of girls' education in the country's private and public higher education institutions.