UN Security Council Concerned By Sharp Increase In Attacks On Schools - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

UN Security Council Concerned by Sharp Increase in Attacks on Schools - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The UN Security Council members adopted a statement during a meeting on Thursday expressing grave concern about the significant increase of attacks on schools in recent years which resulted in an alarming number of children being left without quality education.

"The Security Council reaffirms the right to education and its contribution to the achievement of peace and security and expresses grave concern about the significant increase of attacks on schools in recent years and the resulting alarming number of children denied access to quality education," the statement said.

UN International Children's Fund Executive Director said later during the meeting that in 2019 alone, there were 494 verified attacks with one-fifth of them taking place in West and Central Africa. Since the agency started monitoring, more than 13,000 attacks on schools have been reported worldwide.

The Security Council also noted in the statement the disproportionately negative impact of the COVID-19 related school closures on children in armed conflict and those separated from armed groups who are undergoing reintegration assistance.

The UN body further called on countries to facilitate the continuation of education at times of armed confrontation, including through remote learning and the use of digital technology, adding that international support is necessary to promote such efforts.

Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin noted that while his country supported the Security Council statement, it wished the document addressed the repatriation of children of foreign terrorist fighters.

"Recently, the Russian Federation has evacuated another group of Russian children from the Syrian conflict zone. We call on all member states to step up their efforts to repatriate children," Kuzmin said. "Children should not suffer because of the unlawful terrorist activities of their parents and guardians."

