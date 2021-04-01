UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Concerned On Democratic Republic Of Congo Violence - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The United Nations Security Council has announced its concern over the continuing violence in the Kivu and Ituri regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the body said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The members of the Security Council expressed concern at the continuing inter-communal violence and at the increase of armed group activity in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, particularly by the Allied Democratic Forces in North Kivu and Ituri, and numerous local armed groups in South Kivu," the statement said.

The members of the Security Council further expressed concern at the current humanitarian situation, marked by a significant increase in the number of people in need of protection and humanitarian assistance, the statement continued.

The Security Council members "called on the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to address the underlying drivers of the current humanitarian situation and on partners to step up their support to the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in tackling these challenges," the statement added.

The statement followed a Security Council meeting on the issue on Tuesday and a Twitter acknowledgement from the governor of North Kivu that at least 23 people had been killed by suspected Islamic militants in the province in the eastern part of the country.

