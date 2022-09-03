UN Security Council Condemns Attack on Afghan Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The UN Security Council on Saturday condemned a terrorist attack on a mosque in the Afghan province of Herat and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Local media reported on Friday, citing authorities run by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), that the Guzargah mosque in Herat was bombed at around 12:40 p.m.

(8:10 GMT) with at least 20 worshipers killed.

"Members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest term the continued heinous terrorist attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan, including the attack against the Guzargah mosque in Herat on 2 September which killed at least 18 people and injured several more," the statement published by the Security Council read.

Security Council members also stressed the need to bring those responsible for attack to justice.